MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is accused of having sex with a teenager.

24-year-old Jonathan Paul Williams is charged with statutory rape.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a report from Child Protective Services back in January started the investigation.

Deputies say the alleged victim is under the age of 15.

Williams was arrested last week.

His bond was set at 20 thousand dollars.