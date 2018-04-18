Monroe County Men Face Drug Possession Charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two Monroe County men sitting behind bars are now facing drug charges.
James Clayton Smith was arrested April 16th. He is being charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of disregard of traffic device.
The 35-year-old Nettleton man is being held on a $3,000 bond.
In a separate case, 45-year-old Aberdeen resident, Armond B. Moore is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Moore is currently awaiting arraignment.