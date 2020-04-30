Monroe County printing company making face shields for healthcare workers

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A family-owned printing company in Aberdeen has been helping keep healthcare workers supplied with personal protective equipment.

Allmond Printing began making face shields recently. The owners of the company were looking for ways they could help during the coronavirus pandemic, and an employee suggested making the face shields.

An initial order for 1,000 face shields led to an even larger order for a nursing home. MEMA now has a contract with Allmond Printing for 80,000 pieces.

“We have a sign that hangs in our business that says, the main business of printing is not paper, it’s solutions. And so when we saw there was a problem we found there was a solution so we toyed around with it, Googled it, did some research and figured out this equipment would do that and before you know it we’re in the shield making business,” said John Allmond.

Additional employees have been brought in from Wise Staffing. There are two production sites, one in Aberdeen at Pilgrim Rest Church and a second in Starkville. However, Allmond Printing is looking for a larger space to help increase production capabilities.