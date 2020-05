MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two roads near Hamilton will be closed portions of this week.

Crews will be working on Holloway Road on Wednesday from 7 AM – 3:30 PM.

No non-local traffic will be allowed during that time.

On Thursday, crews will be working a little further north on Flower Farm Road.

It will be closed to traffic from 7 AM – 3:30 PM.