Monroe County Sheriff Attends FBI Leadership Course

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff recently spent a week with the FBI in a new leadership training course.

Sheriff Kevin Crook was nominated and accepted for the inaugural “National Command Course.”

The sheriff spent one week in Virginia at the leadership seminar. The course taught leadership topics such as media communications, futures of law enforcement, preventing targeted violence, officer fitness and wellness, along with legal matters.

“It was a great experience, they threw plenty at us for me to bring back, even changing my thought process on some different things that will help us become a better department and resources I didn’t know we had access to , I’m more aware of and that will help us in the county as well,” Sheriff Crook said.

The sheriff says this was the first time the course was offered to agencies with less than 50 sworn deputies. Sheriff Crook was the only law officer in Mississippi invited to the leadership course.