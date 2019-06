MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman missing for over two weeks.

Carissa Harris Griggs, 30, was last seen Sunday, May 19th at her mother’s house on Meadowood Drive in Amory.

- Advertisement -

Griggs is 5’2 and about 100 pounds with blonde hair.

The sheriff’s department asked if anyone has seen her since May 19, or knows her whereabouts to contact them at 662-369-2468.