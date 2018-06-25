Monroe County Sheriff’s Office holds mentoring program

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced their Summer Youth Mentoring Program.

The program takes place July 16th-18th, 9:00-11:30 a.m. each day, and is available for Monroe County kids ages 12 and up.

- Advertisement -

Those who sign up will be able to interact with members of the sheriff’s department, as well as learn the different duties within the office.

Applications are available at the Sheriff’s Department front office at 700 North Meridian Street in Aberdeen.

***You must be a resident of Monroe County.***

Seating is limited.

Applications close July 1st.