Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate an overnight shooting.

According to Sheriff Kevin Crooke, the incident happened on the edge of Monroe County near Smokies on 45 Alternate.

One person was injured, and at this time, one person has been arrested.

The department is expected to release more details later.

