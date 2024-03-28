Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Sex offender pulls knife on deputies

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted sex offender wanted for failing to register has added some new charges to his rap sheet.

Tips from the public helped Monroe County deputies find Kenneth Jones, Jr. Wednesday night.

Deputies were able to stop a vehicle in which Jones was a passenger.

Jones ran.

After what deputies said was a long pursuit, Jones reportedly stopped and pulled a knife on the deputies.

They were able to subdue Jones and arrest him.

Now, along with his failure to register as a sex offender charge, Jones also faces a felony assault on a police officer charge.

Sheriff Kevin Crook thanked the public for their cooperation in finding Jones.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X