Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warns public about new scam

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of an ongoing scam where the caller uses the phone number of the Sheriff’s Office, and the name of one of the department’s captains and deputies.

The caller then tries to trick the victim into paying a certain amount of money, to avoid being arrested.

This latest scam has to do with missing a federal court case where the victim of the scam was supposedly a witness in the case.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency will ever try to collect money from anyone over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking everyone to share all of this information with anyone you know, that may be vulnerable to falling victim to these types of scams.

If you are ever in doubt about something, you are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office for help.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.