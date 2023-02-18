Monroe County students explore future paths at college, career fair

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Juniors and seniors in Monroe County schools had a chance to explore career paths during a college and career fair.

The school district put together a college and career showcase for all Monroe County schools. It was held at the National Guard Armory in Amory.

Businesses, industries, and nonprofits, along with the military and police were represented at the career fair to visit with the students about possible career options and pathways.

“Our goal is, for the seniors, most of them know what college they’re going to but they may not know what their major is or what career they want to go into, so this is a way for them to make connections, ask questions, but for juniors, most are in that planning process, so they don’t know what college they will go to, so they’re also figuring it out through this, but then just looking at different career paths as well,” said Leigh Ann Standford, school counselor.

Nearly 1,000 students attended the college and career showcase.

