MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing girl.

16-year-old Arwen Potts hasn’t been seen since Sunday, July 11th.

- Advertisement -

Arwen is 5 feet tall, weighs about 115 pounds.

Her hair is half blonde and half blue. She has green eyes and her nose is pierced.

Her family says she takes medication and may be running low.

If you have any information on where Arwen Potts is, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office