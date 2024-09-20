Monroe County woman dies after fatal car crash in Becker
BECKER, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County woman died after a wreck earlier this week.
73-year-old Sybyl Forrester, of Amory, died Thursday evening, September 19.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened September 18 on Highway 125 in Becker.
Forrester was a passenger in a pickup that collided with another vehicle in front of the Dollar General.
She was taken to a Tupelo hospital where she later passed away.
Monroe County deputies are investigating the crash.