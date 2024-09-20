Monroe County woman dies after fatal car crash in Becker

BECKER, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County woman died after a wreck earlier this week.

73-year-old Sybyl Forrester, of Amory, died Thursday evening, September 19.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened September 18 on Highway 125 in Becker.

Forrester was a passenger in a pickup that collided with another vehicle in front of the Dollar General.

She was taken to a Tupelo hospital where she later passed away.

Monroe County deputies are investigating the crash.

