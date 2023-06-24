Monroe County woman dies in head-on collision on Hatley-Detroit Road

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County woman is dead after a head-on collision early Friday afternoon.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley told WCBI that 28-year-old Brandy Carpenter of Greenwood Springs was driving east on Hatley-Detroit Road when she collided with another car going west.

Carpenter died at the scene from multiple trauma.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to NMMC-Tupelo.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter