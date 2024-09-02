Monroe County woman wanted for possible theft in Bartahatchie

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a possible thief and they need your help finding her.

The Sheriff’s Office released this on social media.

They believe the woman was involved in a theft in the Bartahatchie Community.

According to the timestamp, the image was taken around 2:30 a.m. August 29.

If you know who this person is, or if you have any other information on the this case or others in that area, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime stoppers.

Those numbers are there on your screen.

