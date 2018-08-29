Monroe Deputies Are Searching For Missing Girls

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies are searching for two missing children.

Investigators say Billy Wayne Jones, 37, left the Gilmore Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, in Amory, with the two girls about 3 PM on Tuesday.

One year-old Katlina Miracle Jones was last seen wearing a red Minnie Mouse shirt with ruffles and black pants.

12 year-old Faith Jalena-Lynn Jones wore a blue shirt and black pants.

Jones is the father of the two girls.

If you know where they are, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 662-369-2468.