Monroe homicide leaves questions unanswered for law enforcement

A homicide and robbery last month left law enforcement still asking questions.

Now, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen Police are asking if anyone has information that could help solve the case.

On September 6, just after 2 am, Anfernee Orr was shot and killed in the driveway of 100 Evergreen Drive.

Orr was leaving Henry’s Sports Bar just minutes before the call.

At this time, only one person has been arrested.

Charterious Moore of West Point is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail and has been charged with Felony Tampering with Evidence.

Moore already has a previous felony with MCSO for Trafficking a Controlled Substance, so his bond was revoked.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact law enforcement. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.

