Montgomery Co. deputies search for suspects allegedly using fake money

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department hopes you can help identify some people accused of passing bogus bucks.

In a Facebook post, the agency said the people in these pictures are using counterfeit $100 bills to pay for items.

The cash appears to be legitimate using a counterfeit-detecting marker.

However, the ink will smear as soon as the funny money contacts water or any moisture.

If you have any information about the counterfeit money or these people, you’re asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

