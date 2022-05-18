Montgomery Co. deputies searching for man considered armed/dangerous
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Montgomery County deputies are asking for help finding a man they consider armed and dangerous.
Matthew Williams Jr. is wanted for cashing bad checks in the county.
He’s believed to be driving a 2014 maroon or red Toyota Camry.
There is an Arkansas license plate on the car.
Williams is about five foot – four inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
If you know where he is call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.