Montgomery Co. deputies searching for man considered armed/dangerous

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Montgomery County deputies are asking for help finding a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Matthew Williams Jr. is wanted for cashing bad checks in the county.

He’s believed to be driving a 2014 maroon or red Toyota Camry.

There is an Arkansas license plate on the car.

Williams is about five foot – four inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

If you know where he is call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.