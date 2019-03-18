Montgomery County Boy Fighting For His Life After Being Attacked By Dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A 12-year-old boy from Montgomery County is fighting for his life after he was mauled by half a dozen dogs this past Friday.

Aden Green has bites all over his body and is in an intensive care unit in a medically induced coma at a Jackson hospital.

Montgomery County Sheriff Bubba Nix said the owner will not face any charges because the county doesn’t have a dog ordinance.

“Absolute anguish for that child,” said Doll Stanley, director of In Defense of Animals’ “Justice for Animals Campaign.” “I’m still very upset about it.”

“This was by far the single worst incident I’ve ever seen while having this job,” said Arlin Pearson, Animal Control Officer for the city of Winona.

Green was riding his bike on Sawyer Loop when he was attacked by a pack of pit-bull mixed dogs who pulled him off of his bike.

“Someone saw the bike in the road and then saw the dogs turning into a frenzy in the ditch right over there, and when they removed the dogs that’s when they found the boy,” Pearson recalled.

When Pearson arrived on scene, it took the animal control officer just over an hour to capture all of the dogs involved in the attack.

All six were euthanized.

“Six dogs with that kind of a breed mix in are very predatory,” Pearson expressed. “For something as innocent as a young boy having fun on his bike to be mauled by a group of predatory dogs like this, I can’t even fathom how he felt, and I know his family is just torn to shreds about it too.”

“The child was helpless, absolutely helpless,” said Stanley.

Stanley said in light of this vicious attack, Stanley said she’s advocating for an animal control ordinance throughout the county.

“We are willing to work with Montgomery County or any county on drawing up ordinances, suggesting things,” said Stanley. “We don’t know it all but there’s lots of resources out there, but there has to be something done.”

This marks the second time this year someone was attached by dogs in the state.

Back in January, a 70-year-old woman from Grenada County died after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

The dogs in this most recent attack are now being tested for rabies.