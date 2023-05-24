Montgomery County law enforcement search for accused car thieves

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement in Montgomery County is looking for two accused car thieves.

The sheriff’s department said a 2003 Toyota Camry, similar to the one in the picture, was taken from 439 New Hope Road.

Investigators said the vehicle then went towards Sawyer Road at about 3:15 Wednesday morning.

The car does not have a license plate.

Deputies, along with Winona police, are looking for two white males.

If you have any information about the theft, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (662)283-4612 or Winona police at (662)283-1140.

