Montgomery County man will spend the next 20 years in prison

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Montgomery County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a human trafficking case.

41-year-old Dustin Swopes of Kilmichael pled guilty last week to charges of statutory rape and child exploitation.

He was sentenced to 20 years and 5 years probation. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

US Marshals arrested Swopes in January in Monroe, Louisiana. The MBI Human Trafficking unit conducted the investigation and filed the charges.