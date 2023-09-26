Montgomery County woman found guilty of animal cruelty charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Montgomery County woman was found guilty of an animal cruelty charge.

Back on July 28, Montgomery County Deputies arrived at Cassandra Turner’s home and found a dog confined to a small metal cage covered in diarrhea in 99-degree weather. The dog, now named Pixie, had two bowls of water that was too hot to drink.

The dog was 10 pounds underweight, suffered hookworms, and was essentially flatfooted from confinement on a hard surface. She has fully recovered.

Turner was found guilty of violating The Dog & Cat Protection Act.

