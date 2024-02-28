Months-long investigation leads to arrest in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation led to nearly a dozen criminal charges for a man in Oktibbeha County.

For the last two months, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of thefts in the county.

This week deputies arrested Daniel Jones.

Jones has been charged with five counts of grand larceny, four counts of burglary of a shed, one count of trafficking in firearms, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is currently in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and law enforcement agencies from several cities and counties, as well as state agencies assisted in the investigation.

The case was still open, and more arrests and charges were possible.

