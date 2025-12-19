Months-long stolen car investigation leads to an arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation into a stolen car lands a Tupelo man in jail.

The investigation began in September, when a person told Tupelo police that their car had broken down on Highway 45 near the Main Street exit, and that when they went back to get it, it had been stolen.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Brandon Bell.

Bell was arrested earlier this month and charged with Grand Larceny.

His bond was set at $3,500.

