Montpelier veteran impacts lives across the U.S. with knitting

MONTPELIER, Miss. (WCBI)-A former warrior on the battle field now spends his time giving back to the world’s tiniest fighters.

He may look comfortable in his favorite chair, but 98 year old veteran Bill White is on one of the most important missions of his life. White spends his days knitting caps. Lots of caps.

“Oh I don’t know. I expect maybe 100, 200, or more,” said White.

He picked up the craft a few years back when his great grandson spent over half a year in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit. He was born at just 26 weeks.

“He was just in there so long you know. I wanted to do something for him,” said White.

His great grandson is now four years old and a papa’s boy.

“Oh he means a lot to me. I’d like to see him today,” said White.

Not only does Papa White make little hats. He makes hats for all sizes. His daughter Glenda Nadeau taught her dad how to knit.

It started with a Christmas gift and a YouTube tutorial. Now he doesn’t stop.

“He started and it was like he was on production. We couldn’t keep yarn here long enough for him to make caps,” said his daughter.

Papa White’s a man of few words but he still loves people and loves giving. If you ever get to meet him, guess what?

“If you come through the door at the house here, you’re going to get a cap when you leave. Whether you want it or not,” said Nadeau.

It’s a hobby for him and his wife Ervie who helps keep Papa White in line, you might say.

“She’ll roll his yarn up in little balls for him cause you have to have two strands of yarn. She’ll get down in the floor and and roll those up for him and give them to him where he doesn’t get his yarn tangled up, which is real important.”

Every knot stitched is made with love. It’s a small gift that makes a big impact on both sides.

“I just enjoy making them and giving them away to people who wants them,” said White.

The hats have been sent to NICU’s as far away as San Diego, California.The White’s also knit hats for nursing homes and cancer centers.

Papa White is a World War II Veteran. He’s turns 99 this coming February.