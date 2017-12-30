Mooreville House Fire Follow Up

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County family is counting their blessings, one day after escaping, unharmed from a fire that destroyed their home and all belongings.

It was early Thursday morning, and Jerry had put more wood in the family’s cast iron stove, to heat their Mooreville home. Soon, smoke filled the wooden structure, and Jerry alerted 16 other family members who lived under the same roof. Everyone, from a 7 month old baby, to a grandmother in her seventies, made it out safely, with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Everything inside, turned to ash and left with no way to cover the damage costs.

Within hours, the family’s church put the word out on social media, and donations were being brought to the worship center. And a church member made a rental property available.

“People have been calling me, nonstop, which is amazing. It’s beautiful to see how the community gets together and works together in a situation like this,” said Amanda Holder, of Landmark Pentecostal Church.

In the backyard of the High Street house, is a building, that served for years as a beauty shop. With 17 people, every available square foot will be used. And for this family, splitting up was not an option.

“When were watching it burn, I hugged my finance’s grandmother and said, you know what, we were a family before it burned, we are a family while it burned and we will stay a family because that’s all we’ve got now,” said Lauren Squires.

“They cannot split a family apart that binds together and helps one another,” said Michael Hall.

As they adjust to their new normal, members of this family are thankful for life, and the promise of a new year.

Donations of clothes, furniture and other household items can be dropped off at Landmark Pentecostal Church, 2826 Highway 178 in Tupelo. For more information call 662 871 3419