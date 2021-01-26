Mooreville man accused of shooting a man and assaulting a deputy

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A Mooreville man is accused of shooting a man and then assaulting a deputy.

Now, 28-year-old Vernon Stults Jr. is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault on a police officer.

Lee County investigators say the shooting happened about 5:30 Monday evening on County Road 1409.

Deputies believe Stults and the victim got into an argument and a gun was pulled.

Stults is accused of shooting into the victim’s vehicle and then beat him with a pistol.

Stutls remains in jail.