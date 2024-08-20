Mooreville woman charged in connection with storage burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville woman suspected in one case now finds herself charged in two.
Back in July, Tupelo police responded to a reported burglary at Big Lenny’s Storage on North Industrial Road.
They were told that a unit had been broken into there.
Last week, Melanie Sloan of Mooreville was picked up on a warrant related to a case from 2020 in which a vehicle was stolen from U-Haul on 1207 East Main in Tupelo.
Investigators also identified her as the suspect in the storage unit burglary.
They charged Sloan with Burglary of a Commercial Building.
Her bond was set at $7,500 on that charge, but she was ordered held without bond regarding the Theft of a Motor Vehicle charge from 2020.