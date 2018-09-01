Moorhead Era Starts Strong Against S.F. Austin

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — The Joe Moorhead era kicked-off on a high note in the Mississippi State Bulldog’s season opener against S.F. Austin.

The Bulldogs dominated from the start picking up 21 points in the first quarter while the Lumberjacks remained scoreless on the board.

Touchdowns were a theme for the Bulldogs tonight. They’d go on to pick up two more before the end of the first half of the game.

The second half was no different as MSU held S.F. Austin to just six points and took the win tonight with a 63-6 victory.

Highlights from the game’s first half can be seen above!