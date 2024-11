Moorhead man found guilty in Lowndes Co. for meth trafficking

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man caught-up in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking ring is sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Andrew Clay was found guilty on November 20 in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

He was one of eight people arrested in a June 2023 sting operation by Lowndes County deputies.

Court documents said the amount of meth was equal to or greater than 200 grams.

Clay is from Moorhead, Mississippi.

