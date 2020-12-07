More arrest have been made in connection to a string of burglaries

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More arrests are made in connection to a string of car burglaries over the past week that spanned three different counties in Northern Mississippi.

Ackerman Police say Jacob Bell, Leviticus Bell are in custody in Ackerman.

Ditris Bell is in custody in Webster County.

And suspects Dontavious Lucious and Quavantae Lucious are in custody in Starkville.

Police say all of the suspects are from the Starkville area.

The burglaries prompted a joint investigation by five different law enforcement agencies.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department says the first incident happened November 27th in a neighborhood on Bland Road.

Sheriff David Gore says three others followed including two in the city of Mathiston.

About 12-15 guns, along with credit cards, tools, and other valuables were taken.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriffs Department says they have had between 7 and 8 vehicle burglaries during the past week, with both guns and cash being taken from unlocked cars.

Ackerman Police reported similar robberies on Monday and Thursday, saying suspects were checking for open doors between 3 and 5 am.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact local law enforcement.