More charges following Halloween incident

A woman already facing three felony charges after a weekend incident in West Point, finds herself in more trouble

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman already facing three felony charges after a weekend incident in West Point, finds herself in more trouble.

21-year-old Christina Cornett was previously charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of grand larceny. That changed after questioning.

“In an attempt to interview her yesterday she actually grabbed the guns of one of my investigators at the sheriff’s office and there was a tussle over that, but the officer was able to keep her from getting the gun so that’s where the third charge actually arose from,” said Clay County’s sheriff Eddie Scott.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021,

around 5 p.m. A West Point police officer was responding to a car stuck on the side of the road. When the officer ran the tag they realized the car was stolen, that’s when things took a bad turn.

“They got a call of the vehicle being stuck on Waverly road that’s how the police officers actually ended up at the scene at this point and time is where the altercation started from. You know the officer attempted to render aid to the suspect at that point and time that’s when she pulled a weapon and you know they used nonlethal force with a taser in an attempt to keep it from escalating,” said Scott.

The officer had to put the taser away and pull his weapon, firing at Cornett; grazing the side of her head. She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. After treatment for her injury, she was sent back to Clay County in handcuffs.

Cornett’s bond was set at $780,000, and she chose to get a court-appointed attorney. She and her attorney are expected to have another court date on November 12, 2021.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation. There were points when this case could have gone another way. Scott was thankful that the situation was handled professionally and there were no deaths.

“It’s very unfortunate any time there’s a police shooting, but this is one of these cases where we’re blessed that everybody was able to walk away and we have a day in court,” said Scott.

Cornett’s case will be presented to the grand jury in April of 2022.