More details have come out in the murder trial of Lydia Martinez

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There are more gruesome details today in the murder trial of Lydia Martinez.

Martinez is accused of killing her son-in-law, Manuel Vasquez, and along with her daughter, disposing of his body.

Former Lowndes County Investigator Eli Perrigan testified about the details of the crime.

And, Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant testified about the condition of Vaquez’s remains.

Vasquez disappeared from his home near New Hope nearly 6 years ago.

Concerned family members in Texas contacted WCBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

A missing person investigation led to a homicide investigation. And that led to the arrests of Vasquez’s wife Christina and mother-in-law.

Christina Vaquez pled guilty to second-degree murder during a hearing in September.

The state is expected to rest its case against Martinez Friday. She is represented by criminal defense attorney Arthur Calderón from Cleveland.