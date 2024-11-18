More discussion on the rise for Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There still may be some hope for Medicaid expansion in Mississippi in next year’s legislative session.

In spite of several attempts in this year’s session, lawmakers couldn’t reach a final agreement.

Both the House and Senate developed plans, but they never could work out differences in conference committee.

The Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, Jason White, was in Starkville on November 18 speaking to area business leaders.

White believes that a deal is still possible, and that Mississippi should take advantage of the fact that the Federal Government is willing to pick up a bigger portion of the tab for those that would be covered in the expansion.

He also said the move would benefit rural hospitals.

“You know, we’ve had some healthy debate and discussion about healthcare coverage for low-income workers in our state. As you know, Mississippi has not expanded per the Affordable Care Act to cover that segment of our population, and I just think, as we continue to not find coverage for those individuals, it is a drag on our business economy, and it’s a drag on our healthcare economy and the deliver of healthcare, and it’s time we had real, adult conversations about the best path forward for our state in funding a way to cover these individuals,” said Rep. Jason White, Speaker of the MS House of Representatives.

Even though there was movement in both houses of the Legislature, and there is strong public support for Medicaid expansion, Governor Tate Reeves has consistently opposed any further expansion of the program.

