More hot Summer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More Summer days are on the way, with temperatures in the 90s. Some relief is in sight, just hold on.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A calm night with rain showers/thunder hanging out through the evening. Temperatures will eventually fall into the low to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Hot but slightly cooler. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across NE MS and western AL. Expect a partly cloudy sky, with a very isolated rain chance. Highest potential for rain will be expected most in the southern parts of our coverage area.

FRIDAY: About the same as Thursday. High temps in the low to middle 90s, with lows in the lower 70s. Sun and clouds will end the week, with a pop-up rain chance through the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: A strong cold front is likely on Sunday. This will bring in some below average temperatures to a large portion of the country. We are looking towards highs in the 80s!