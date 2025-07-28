More hot temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are staying toasty as July comes to an end. Isolated to scattered rain chances maintain for the next several days.

MONDAY NIGHT: Muggy, warm, and sticky. Temperatures are only dropping into the middle to upper 70s tonight. Passing clouds will continue through the night.

TUESDAY: HOT HOT HOT! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, with dangerous heat indices reaching 110+. There is a chance for afternoon to evening scattered showers/storms. Enjoy the outdoors carefully.

WEDNESDAY: Still plenty hot, but cooler than Tuesday. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the middle 90s. There will continue to be a rain chance through the early evening, expect a few rumbles of thunder.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in place from 10a 7/29 to 6a 7/31