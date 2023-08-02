More humidity and hotter temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Drier air moving out, as the humidity moves back in. Chance for rain is increasing with extra moisture too. Temperatures are staying on average for the beginning of August.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Moisture will be returning to northern Mississippi tonight. Humidity levels increasing along with it. Temperatures are going to be warm again in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Ohhh heating up! High temperatures are continuing to climb into the upper 90s to triple digits. A HEAT ADVISORIES AND HEAT WARNINGS are set in place through 8 PM Thursday evening. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy. Light showers are possible throughout the afternoon, with some storms expected to come through for the evening. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Temperatures are going to be maintaining in the middle to upper 90s through the weekend. Rain chance will stay consistent at 40% until the beginning of next week. Humidity staying up and evenings staying warm, with overnight low temps in the middle 70s.