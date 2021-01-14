LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information in the case against a Columbus police officer.

59-year-old Janice Holder was recently indicted on three counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Prosecutors allege she helped Jameson Holder take money from the victim’s account in order to pay his credit card bill.

Jameson Holder is a Columbus police officer. We reported on his indictment last week.

He is charged with four counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.