More patients and less nurses is a problem hospitals across the country are facing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – More patients and fewer people to take care of them, that’s a problem facing hospitals across the country.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was a nursing shortage in the U.S.

With the surge in cases driven by the delta variant, hospitals are once again being overwhelmed with patients.

After over 18 months of heavier caseloads and longer hours, many nurses are choosing retirement, while others are facing burnout, leaving hospitals and clinics looking for more help.

Nursing schools like the one at Mississippi University for Women are doing what they can to fill the gap, but the pandemic has also affected instruction for the last 2 years.

“It seems like it certainly is, and that’s why we at The W are working to admit more students. The W has supported us with additional faculty members, and with the need, we have, like you saw, the new classroom so that we can admit more students and hopefully provide some relief to the citizens of Mississippi, to the local health care facilities who are wonderful partners with us,” said Dr. Tammie McCoy, Dean of Nursing MUW.

On a positive note, potential jobs are plentiful for Nursing graduates, and many hospitals are offering bonuses and other incentives.