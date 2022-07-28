More people are going in convenience stores buying lottery tickets

The Mississippi Mega Millions lottery is set at the second highest amount ever

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s not too late to go out and get yourself some lottery tickets. The Mississippi Mega Millions lottery is set at the second highest amount ever.

$1.1 billion according to the website.

Convenience store managers and cashiers at places like Sprint Mart are seeing an uptick in lottery ticket sales; for the people that are coming in to purchase the tickets, they’re hoping to hit the Mega Millions Jackpot.

When no one won the Jackpot during the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot shot up to $1.1 billion.

So WCBI asked people what would they do with that money; some said they’d travel.

“I would move to the south of France and I would buy a little villa on the coast, yes I would travel this world,” said ticket buyer Dianna Salameh.

While others said they’ll spread the love.

“Of course, I think I’d try to give my family a little bit invest and probably work for myself,” said ticket buyer Lowanda Jackson.

“I have three churches I attend I would give them money and the second thing I’d do is put my mother-in-law and father-in-law in a new house and of course me and my husband also. and I’ll give my kids I have four children I will give them some money. I’d probably give you a million and the cashiers I know I’d help them at the stores I go to,” said ticket buyer Daphne Logan.

The jackpot for Friday is a billion dollars with a cash option of $648.2 million

The winning numbers will be drawn on Friday night to see who wins the jackpot. Store managers encourage people to come out and take a chance.