More Rain For Tuesday

TONIGHT: The rain should mostly clear by the overnight hours, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: More heavy rain is expected, especially embedded within the afternoon thunderstorms. With the rain, temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 80s in the afternoon.

WED-FRI: Scattered thunderstorms possible each day, but overall rain chances will be a bit lower than Monday or Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s. Chance of rain around 30%.

WEEKEND: The weekend appears to be a bit drier than the work week, with rain chances staying around the 30% range. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Monday is the day of the eclipse, and the forecast is hopefully optimistic. Right now it looks like there will be the chance for some afternoon showers or storms, but no widespread rain chance. However, the forecast can still change quite a bit before then.

