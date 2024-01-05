More rain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain showers have been working their way ENE throughout the afternoon, getting ready to fill the corner with rain. The weekend looks fairly calm, with a couple more rounds of rain ready for next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers started to fall in the most SW counties of our viewing area around 3PM. The system will continue moving ENE, bringing rain showers to the rest of the corner. There is a chance of some showers becoming locally heavy, and potentially even a rumble of thunder could be possible. The bulk of the rain will push East before the night is over. Accumulation should result in 0.25″-1″ tonight. With the extra cloud coverage and moisture in the air, overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A few showers and sprinkles may roll over into the beginning of over weekend. Saturday’s main concern will be the heavy cloud coverage that maintains. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with lows falling back into the 30s.

SUNDAY: A little bit nicer in terms of overall conditions. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. Cloud coverage will become lighter, thanks to a quick moving High pressure system. Sunday night into Monday will be cold, as overnight low temperatures drop close to freezing again.

NEXT WEEK: A couple rounds of rain to look forward to. Beginning of the week, rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be present Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Tolerable lows Monday night and quickly back towards freezing Tuesday night, with the colder air filling in behind the passing frontal system. Middle of the week looks calm for now, low 50s/middle 30s for Wednesday’s temps. A quick warm up expected for Thursday, with the next round of rain planned for Thursday evening and into Friday.