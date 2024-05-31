More rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unsettled weather continues through the next several days. Temperatures will have a quick drop Saturday before increasing again throughout next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers, storms, and heavy clouds are continuing overnight tonight and into the weekend. With heavy clouds and rain maintaining, temperatures tonight will stay relatively warm. Lows will drop only into the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Higher chance for showers and storms continues throughout Saturday. High temps will be a little cooler, reaching the lower 80s. The rain is likely to continue throughout the whole day, keep the rain gear ready.

Light and scattered showers maintain for the rest of the weekend too. Sunday expects showers across the corner through the early evening. Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer, back in the middle 80s. Low temps will continue in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled pattern for showers and potentially a few storms will continue into next week. Temperatures will increase, working their way back into upper 80s/lower 90s. Rain chance and heavy clouds are likely to start clearing Thursday. Mild overnight low temperatures stick around too.