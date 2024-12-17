More rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cloudy and humid start to the week, more rain is expected. Not feeling like December, but some mid-week changes could fix that.

MONDAY NIGHT: Between 6PM and Midnight, showers and storms are likely across NE MS. The driving motion of a weak cold front will move the rain across the corner overnight. There is a chance for some heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. Mild temperatures tonight, falling into the 50s.

TUESDAY: A stationary front will linger across northern Mississippi, locking in the moisture. Potential for starting the morning with patchy fog. Another day of mild & humid weather lies ahead, with limited sunshine. Temperatures will again sit in the upper 60s by afternoon. A more showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon to early evening. Lows maintain in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A stronger front mid-week will bring in MORE rain. The arrival of the front brings other changes too. Temperatures will begin to drop quickly, from the low 70s in the afternoon to the lower 40s overnight. Drier air will help clear the clouds out by end of week.