More roads to be paved in the City of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -The city of Columbus will be paving more roads.

Councilmen will work with City Engineer Kevin Stafford to get their list of preferred roads paved.

The city has 800 thousand dollars left over from the last round of paving.

This has cleared the way to roll out more street improvements.

No word on when the work could begin.

