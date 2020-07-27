More scattered storms

SUMMARY: Scattered showers and storms will be the theme for the rest of the week. The trade off with increased rain chances will be “cooler” highs in the 80s and less extreme heat indices.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening showers/storms will fade after sunset but a few stray showers could hold on later into the night. Lows in the low 70s with calm wind. Some areas of fog are possible.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. The combination of a weak front, tropical air, and some upper level energy will keep the threat of daily showers and storms going each and every day. We’re going to keep a 50-70% chance going. Some storms may produce locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty breezes. Look for highs mainly in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the eastern Atlantic may become the 9th named system for 2020 later this week. Recent data suggest any storm that forms would likely stay out of the Gulf of Mexico and away from our region but we’ll keep watching.

