More severe potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This is going to be a week where you need to stay aware of your weather conditions. Monday and Wednesday both have severe threats.

SUNDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a comfortable and calm night. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 60s. There is a chance for fog going overnight and into early Monday morning.

MONDAY: A rainy and stormy day will start off the week. Afternoon highs will be warm, in the upper 70s. There is a split between Levels 1 and 2 out of 5 for severe weather threats across NE MS and western AL. Throughout the morning, lighter scattered rain will be possible ahead of the main system. The heaviest looks to hit our corner around lunchtime, 11-1p. From there showers and strong to severe storms will be possible going throughout the rest of the day and into the evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Large sized hail is our highest concern, but the tornado threat is not zero. Have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings!

TUESDAY: Lingering scattered showers will continue on Tuesday. A few may produce rumbles of thunder. Tuesday is going to be a warm, environmental rebuild day. Gearing up for more showers and storms mid-week. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Lows will be in the middle 60s.