More Storms and Another Toasty Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat continues along with humidity and rain chances. Make sure to stay hydrated and keep the umbrella close!

THURSDAY: A round of showers and storms move through most of our eastern Alabama and Mississippi counties before dissipating. Another round of storms is expected in the afternoon hours and closer to midnight with a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for today. The main concern today is damaging winds. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s as our high.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the overnight hours with lows dropping into the low 70s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Temperatures will maintain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s. Afternoon to evening showers and storms continue into next week as well.