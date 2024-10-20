More sunshine and warmer temperatures heading into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm, clear, and chilly conditions continue for the rest of our Saturday night. Looking ahead towards our Sunday, the sunshine sticks around and we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Clear and pleasant conditions continue into next week with milder temperatures.

TONIGHT – Another quiet night in store for us as we look to close out our Saturday! Mostly clear conditions with light winds out of the NE at 5mph will allow our temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40s tonight.

TOMORROW – Another clear and sunny day in store for our Sunday with a chilly start in the morning! Things will quickly heat up throughout the day with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lots of sunshine, so expect a pleasant afternoon for any outdoor plans! Clear conditions continue into our Sunday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s again.

NEXT WEEK – We’re staying clear and dry as we look ahead towards the next work week. More mild temperatures return with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s!